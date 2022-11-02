Woman raising money for Russian army doubles down, police now investigating

Auckland woman Antonina Ovchinnikova has raised tens of thousands of dollars for volunteer units in the Russian military, which has illegally invaded Ukraine

Police are investigating the Auckland woman who has used her Telegram channel to raise more than a million rubles for volunteer Russian army units.

The news comes as the woman doubled down on her Telegram channel overnight, asking her followers to donate more money for the purchase of a drone and saying she wanted to show support for the Russian army wherever possible.

On Tuesday, Stuff revealed that Auckland woman Antonina Ovchinnikova runs a Russian language channel on Telegram – an encrypted messaging service – where she has been fundraising for volunteer army units invading Ukraine.

She confirmed she had raised over 1.5 million rubles, or about NZ$43,000 that had gone towards supplies such as flak jackets, gun sights and drones for volunteer Russia soldiers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) confirmed that police were investigating the woman, but police did not want to comment on the matter, a spokesperson said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland woman Antonina Ovchinnikova has used her Telegram following to raise tens of thousands of dollars for Russian volunteer units currently illegally invading Ukraine.

“I am in favour of providing even more help to our heroes,” Ovchinnikova posted on Tuesday afternoon.

“Let them see how we support our army and help wherever possible,” she posted overnight.

Stuff has decided not to name the Telegram channel.

MFAT and police didn’t confirm what the subject of the investigation was, but MFAT did mention in a statement a possible breach of New Zealand’s sanctions against Russia.

Alexei Babushkin/AP Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has killed civilians, attempting to terrorise the Ukrainian population into submission. (File photo)

“New Zealand persons are prohibited under the Russia Sanctions Regulations from providing services and funds to entities that are sanctioned,” the MFAT spokesperson said.

“New Zealand has sanctioned a number of Russian banks, including Sberbank.”

Ovchinnikova asks her followers to send rubles to Russian bank accounts, some held by Sberbank.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that she had seen the story but wanted to double-check on whether the woman fell under the sanctions.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister Andrew Little comment on Antonina Ovchinnikova, an Auckland woman raising money to aid Russia in their invasion of Ukraine.

In an interview with Stuff, Ovchinnikova denied that she handles the money going to Sberbank or other Russian banks sanctioned by New Zealand.

Ovchinnikova said she uses her platform to encourage people to donate to support Russian army units, after being asked by the volunteers running the donation scheme.

“All the volunteers are in Russia, all in Russia, it is not given to me.

“Volunteers are in Russia, I do not touch anything, not mine,” she said.

In a statement, the Russian embassy in Wellington said it wasn’t aware of Ovchinnikova’s fundraising.

“Many people fundraise for what they think would best fit their beliefs. Any such actions, once they don't breach the law, are admissible.”

Ovchinnikova justified raising money for the units because she believes the Russian military is invading Ukraine for “denazification” and that Russia owns Ukraine historically and therefore is entitled to occupy its land.

Both assertions are frequently repeated Kremlin propaganda.