Police name Whangārei suspected homicide victim

Police have named the victim as 56-year-old grandfather, Bob Kleiman. (File photo)

Police have confirmed the details of a man who died in a suspected homicide in Whangārei last week.

He was Bob Kleiman, 56, of Whangārei.

His body was found at a house on Edge St in the Whangārei suburb of Onerahi on Thursday, October 27.

A 42-year-old man was charged with murder, and is due to next appear in court on November 11. He currently has name suppression.

Police extend condolences to Kleiman’s friends and whānau, a spokesperson said.

In an obituary for Kleiman, he was described as a loved son, brother, father uncle and “treasured Pop Pop”.

“Tragically taken too soon... Our hearts are filled with sadness but memories never die.”

Kleiman will be farewelled on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police say the investigation into his death is ongoing and they will not comment on the circumstances of how he died.

Court documents show he may have died on Wednesday, October 26 – the day before his body was discovered.

Supplied Police are searching for sightings of a dark-coloured Nissan Navara, as pictured. Number plate blurred by police.

Whangārei CIB Detective Inspector Bridget Doell appealed for sightings of a dark-coloured 2021 Nissan Navara on Sunday.

Police were interested in the ute’s movements in the Whangārei and Onerahi areas on October 26 and 27, as well as recent sightings in Kawakawa and Kaitāia, she said.

A police spokesperson said anyone who has information, who is yet to speak with police, should come forward.

Police asked for anyone with information to contact them via the 105 phone service, online at police.govt.nz/use-105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.