Man charged with murder following death of baby in Auckland

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a baby in Starship Hospital in September.

The 31-year-old is set to appear in Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

His charge relates to a 3-month-old baby who was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries on September 18.

The baby was subsequently taken to Starship Hospital, and died in the early hours of September 29, police said previously.

The man was initially charged with intent to injure, however that has now been upgraded to murder.