Malaysian national has to forfeit more than $2million sent to NZ for laundering

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Justice Minister Kiri Allan outlined new measures to tackle crime at the post-Cabinet media conference on September 5.

A Malaysian man living in New Zealand will have to forfeit more than $2 million after a High Court ruled it had been sent to New Zealand for laundering purposes.

The police successfully petitioned to the High Court under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act, following an investigation into Shahidrawadey bin Shahidan​.

The investigation found the money was related to a fraudulent scheme run in Malaysia – the VenusFX scheme.

About $2.2 million had been held in two New Zealand bank accounts until it was restrained by police in April 2020.

Police said the High Court determined there were reasonable grounds to believe the money was the proceeds of crime and had been sent to New Zealand for laundering purposes.

In the judgment obtained by Stuff, Justice Grant Powell said considerable evidence had been placed before the Court about the alleged criminal activity.

Another High Court Justice, Justice Sarah Katz concluded that the source of the funds at issue was a fraudulent investment scheme based in Malaysia and carried out between 2015 and 2016.

The corporate entity underpinning or associated with the VenusFX Scheme was a company called Venus Financial Markets Ltd.

This was a New Zealand company registered in December 2015 by Shahidan as its sole director and shareholder.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Justcie Grant Powell order the $2.2 million to be forfeited.

Justice Katz found in 2017 more than $2.2 million was deposited into accounts, with the timing of the deposits coinciding with VenusFX operating.

There was no evidence the money in the New Zealand accounts was ever invested.

Justice Katz was satisfied Shahidan had breached the Financial Services Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act, by purporting to provide a financial service without being registered, as well as by holding out that a financial service was being provided by a registered provider.

The judge also found there were reasonable grounds to believe Shahidan had benefited from the significant criminal activity.

In Justice Powell’s judgment issued on Wednesday, he said various translations of Malaysian documents strengthened Justice Katz’s judgment.

Shahidan told the Royal Malaysian Police he was the founder of the venture, along with several friends.

Justice Powell concluded it was appropriate to make the forfeiture order in the sum of $2,201,383.65.

Detective Inspector Craig Hamilton, Manager Asset Recovery/Money Laundering, said this judgment sent a strong message to overseas criminals considering New Zealand an option for money laundering.

“The New Zealand anti-money-laundering system is designed to identify proceeds of crime, and when we do identify suspicious funds we act.

“In this case, New Zealand asset recovery investigators worked with counterparts in Malaysia, and we acknowledge their partnership in bringing this matter to a conclusion.”

Hamilton said criminals around the world needed to learn that New Zealand was not a safe place to send proceeds of illegal activity.

“If you send illicit funds here we will find them and confiscate them.”

In September, Government confirmed the new tools police will be given to help seize illicit assets of organised crime, which are expected to rake in $25 million each year.

The Government plans to amend the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act to force associates of known criminals to prove that they were able to afford their assets by legal means.