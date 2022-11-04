Man denies manslaughter charge laid after man dies in Levin crash

Adam Kapo Henare​ will stand trial in the High Court at Palmerston North a year after being charged with Raynor Cribb’s manslaughter.

A man who denies killing someone in a fatal crash will have to wait a year to stand trial.

Adam Kapo Henare​​ pleaded not guilty in the High Court at Palmerston North on Friday to the manslaughter of Levin man Raynor Waikura Cribb​​.

Cribb, 27, died at the scene of a crash on February 23 on Cambridge St, Levin.

At the time, police said they were called to the scene at about 2.30am.

Henare is accused of causing Cribb’s death by omitting without lawful excuse to take reasonable care to avoid danger while in control of a Subaru motor vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Ben Vanderkolk​ said a two-week trial could take place from October 2, 2023.

Henare’s case was first called in court on October 12, 2022.

Henare is in custody until an administrative hearing in December.