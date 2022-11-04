Hells Angels' rules on meth use and dealing not always applied, police say

Police targeted members of the Hells Angels during Operation Buckle in 2020, believing gang members were dealing methamphetamine.

Hells Angels’ relationship with methamphetamine is clear on paper, but murky in reality, with rules designed to keep the drug out of the gang inconsistently applied, a court has heard.

A jury in the Palmerston North District Court has been given a crash course in what police know about the motorcycle gang and the meth trade as part of the trial of four men accused of helping put the drug into the community.

Scott James Allan​​, Andrew “Sess” John Sisson​​, Cain Tupurupuru Liddington​​ and Brendon Ross Richardson​​ deny being involved in a meth ring, which had patched Hells Angels member Daron Ian Charles Gilmore​ at its centre.

The Crown says Gilmore, who has already pleaded guilty to various charges, sourced meth from Auckland-based Hells Angels president Sisson, distributed it to lower level dealers, gathered the money and took it back to Sisson.

Gilmore allegedly worked with Richardson and Liddington to distribute meth in 2020, while Allan is accused of manufacturing meth for Gilmore when the first Covid-19 lockdown made travel to source the drug difficult.

Sisson denies supplying the meth, Allan denies being a cook, Richardson says he drove Gimore around but not for drug dealing, while self-represented Liddington has not explained his position to the trial beyond pleading not guilty.

The police investigation into the ring was dubbed Operation Buckle​.

The first witnesses in the trial, which began on Thursday but did not sit on Friday due to a bereavement, were two police officers who gave a jury something akin to a crash course in what police know about gangs and the meth trade.

Detective Sergeant Logan Jackson​, who spent four years dedicated to policing gangs and organised crime, said police intelligence confirmed Sisson was the president of the Auckland-based Hells Angels Nomads​ chapter.

Gilmore was a member of the Central​ chapter based in Palmerston North, with Allan acting as the chapter’s treasurer.

Allan was previously a member of the Mothers Motorcycle Club​, which was patched over – a term for being taken over – by the Hells Angels in 2017, Jackson said.

The Angels had bases in Auckland, Whanganui, Nelson, Palmerston North and Christchurch, although the Christchurch chapter had folded.

Police had obtained copies of Hells Angels’ rules and charters, which stipulated members were supposed to be kicked out if caught using or selling Class A drugs like meth, Jackson said.

But the application of the rule was inconsistent, with police intelligence systems showing current members who had convictions for possessing and supplying meth, Jackson said.

Members who were booted, though, were required to give back all Hells Angels property, including removing tattoos if you left in poor standing.

Members travelling to other parts of the country were expected to call in on other members, Jackson said.

Detective Sergeant Karen Heald​, the officer in charge of Operation Buckle, spent about an hour schooling the jury on how the meth trade in New Zealand worked.

Much of her evidence involved translating the lingo of drug dealing, from the various names for meth – ice, P, crystal, that, gear and more – to how to order it, ranging from asking for a “dolly bag” for $100 worth of the drug to asking for ¼ ounce as KFC.

One group, unrelated to the trial, used netball phrases to hide what was happening, with messages about “seven bibs” obviously code for meth, she said.

Operation Buckle had its difficulties, with the first Covid-19 lockdown putting a spanner in both the investigation and New Zealand’s meth trade, Heald said.

While an ounce of methamphetamine cost between $7000 and $10,000 in 2020, the price skyrocketed to about $17,000 in Manawatū during the lockdown.

The trial continues on Monday.