Former Dilworth School music teacher living in China wanted by NZ police

The police want to speak to Dilworth’s former music teacher, Owen Grant Workman, but he remains out of reach in China

A former Dilworth School music teacher is hiding out in China, despite knowing New Zealand police want to speak to him.

Owen Grant Workman was the director of music at Dilworth, where he was employed between 1988 and 1995.

An independent inquiry has been launched into sexual abuse at Dilworth after 11 men were charged with historical sexual offending at the school.

Stuff understands police issued a warrant for Owen’s arrest in May 2021 after a number of men came forward and made complaints.

But despite efforts by police to reach the former resident of Auckland’s Birkdale, he is not responding.

It is unclear if Chinese authorities have done anything to support their counterparts.

Stuff asked the Chinese embassy a number of questions including what Workman’s immigration status is, whether he had worked as a teacher in China and, if so, whether Chinese authorities had any concerns for the safety of children.

An embassy spokesman failed to answer any of the questions and referred Stuff to New Zealand police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber confirmed a warrant had been issued for a 63-year-old in relation to the Dilworth investigation, code-named Operation Beverly.

He said police had notified Interpol but could not comment further as the investigation was ongoing.

New Zealand has extradition treaties with some countries, including Australia. Those treaties allow authorities in New Zealand to apply to have a wanted person returned to Aotearoa to face prosecution.

There is no such treaty with China.

University of Canterbury’s professor of international criminal law, Neil Boister, said New Zealand had a “mutual assistance” agreement with China. That allowed police in New Zealand to make inquiries with their Chinese counterparts and receive information, including contact details.

A diplomatic row over the extradition treaty with Hong Kong errupted in August 2020, when China suspended the treaty in retaliation for New Zealand’s decision to follow Australia, Britain and Canada’s decision to halt extradition with Hong Kong.

However, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the mutual assistance agreement had not been affected.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former Dilworth School music teacher Leonard Cave at the High Court in Auckland where he was convicted for sexually abusing boys in his care.

Boister said the other possibility was that China revoked Workman’s visa and deported him, a process he described as “informal extradition”.

“It would be the best bet.”

Boister said publicity of the case, together with the Supreme Court’s decision in April to deport wanted murder accused Kyuch Yup Kim to China, could “have some purchase”.

Three years before Workman was appointed Dilworth’s head of music, Leonard Cave served in the role.

He was allowed to quietly resign from Dilworth following a complaint that he had plied a boy with alcohol and sexually abused him during a trip to Waiheke Island.

Cave went on to teach at Hamilton’s St Paul’s Collegiate where he went on to sexually abuse another boy. He is currently serving a prison sentence of eight years.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Former Dilworth chaplain and Scout leader Ross Browne faces four historical sexual abuse charges against boys.

Operation Beverly

So far, 11 men have been arrested and charged with historical sexual offending at Dilworth.

The police operation, code-named Beverly, resulted in allegations being made against teachers, staff members and volunteers associated with the boarding school and its scout group.

Three of the accused – Keith William Dixon, Rex Clarence McIntosh and Richard Charles Galloway – died before reaching trial. They denied the allegations against them.

One man, who has name suppression, has denied the charges and is still to go to trial.

Others have been sentenced for their offending. They include former chaplain Ross Douglas Browne, former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson and former assistant housemaster Alister Grant Harlow.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Dilworth School's former assistant principal, Ian Robert Wilson, is sentenced at the Auckland District Court on seven charges relating to the historical sexual abuse of boys.

Former music teacher Leonard Cave, former scout leader Graeme Charles Lindsay, tutor Jonathan Peter Stephens and a man with name suppression have all been convicted of sexual offending.

Browne, Wilson, Harlow and Cave are serving prison sentences, while Lindsay and Stephens were sentenced to home detention.

Former teacher and housemaster Robert Howard Gladwin Wynyard is due to be sentenced in December.

Anyone with information can contact the Operation Beverly team on (09) 302 6624 or by emailing Operation.Beverly@Police.govt.nz.

