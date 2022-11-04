Police officer who allegedly stole money handed in by members of the public named

Sloss, pictured here in 2013, appeared in the Christchurch District Court in August.

A police officer who allegedly stole money that was handed in by members of the public can now be named.

Brearna Kelsi Sloss was charged after allegedly repeatedly stealing money – from as little as $20 up to $300 – while at work.

Sloss was working at the front counter at Christchurch Central Police Station in an acting sergeant’s role. Police allege she stole money that was handed in by members of the public.

She appeared in the Christchurch District Court in August.

Court documents, seen by Stuff, allege she stole $1100 between November last year through to April 14.

She faces eight charges of allegedly having control of money in circumstances she knew required her to deal with the property in accordance with the requirements of any other person, namely Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd, and intentionally dealt with the property otherwise and thereby committed theft.

The remaining charges relate to allegations she directly accessed a computer system namely the police record of property application and the National Intelligence Application and dishonestly and without claim of right obtained a pecuniary advantage.

In a statement, Todd said the officer had been stood down from duty.

“As part of standard procedure, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified,” Todd said.

“Given these matters are now before the court, we are not in a position to provide further comment or detail.”

Sloss will next appear in court on December 7.