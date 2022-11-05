Auckland police officer appeared 'intoxicated' after causing death of cyclist

The crash occurred in Auckland’s Flat Bush on Saturday morning.

A police officer who admitted hitting and killing a cyclist in Auckland appeared to be “intoxicated”, according to court documents.

David Lane, 69, was killed while cycling along Stancombe Rd in Flat Bush on September 17.

Police officer Jada Manase, 22, has admitted charges of excess breath alcohol causing death and careless driving and will be sentenced at a later date.

Manase recorded 600mcg of breath alcohol when she was tested at a police station. The legal limit in New Zealand for people over 20 is 250mcg.

READ MORE:

* Auckland police officer admits causing death of cyclist while drink-driving

* Off-duty police officer charged after death of cyclist in South Auckland

* Witness describes victim's last moments after Auckland bike crash



Court documents released to Stuff say at about 8.12am on September 17, Manase was driving her black Nissan Navara.

She had poor control of the car and was veering over the median lane, failing to stay in her lane.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jada Manase veered into the designated cycle lane, hitting David Lane and four parked cars.

She turned right onto Stancombe Rd, where Lane was travelling in the designated cycle lane.

Manase – who graduated from police college in Feb 2021 and was a constable at the time of the offence – was driving between 68-72kph in a 60kph zone.

Her car drifted to the left side of the road, crossed the cycle lane and hit Lane, along with four parked cars.

Manase veered back into the centre median before coming to a stop shortly after.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The defendant exhibited signs of intoxication,” court documents said.

She declined to comment when spoken to by police.

Three of the cars she hit had extensive damage, while one of them had minor paint damage.

Police previously said the officer, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was stood down while the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) and police serious crash unit investigated.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff David Lane died on September 17.

Lane was earlier described as a “very experienced rider” and athlete who had competed in Ironman competitions in Hawaii.

Lane’s boss, Mark Taylor, co-founder of MEC Bikes, previously said Lane was a “lovely guy” who kept to himself.

“He was really, really friendly, a pleasure to be around.”

Taylor said Lane worked as a bike mechanic for his St Heliers store part-time for three years.

He had previously had a career as an engineer but had grown bored in retirement, Taylor said.

Raj Gajjar, who lives near where Lane was hit, spoke to Stuff through his nephew Kandarp Mistry. He found Lane after the crash, lying between a parked white van and red hatchback.

“I saw the person take a big gasp of air before he lost consciousness,” he said.

Gajjar repeatedly described the bicycle as having been “shrunk” by the crash.

“It did not look like a bicycle at all,” he said.