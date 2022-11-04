Supreme Court declines mother and son appeal over $53m bank transfers

Qiang Fu and Fuqin Che at the High Court at Auckland.

A mother and son who claimed they had no idea a wealthy Chinese-Canadian businessman ran a $202 million pyramid scheme when they transferred money into New Zealand banks for him, have failed to have an appeal heard at the Supreme Court.

In 2020, Qiang Fu and his mother, Fuqin Che, became the first people in New Zealand to be sentenced for criminal offending under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act.

They had earlier been found guilty of transferring $53m for Chinese-Canadian businessman Xiao Hua Gong, also known as Edward Gong, in 311 separate payments between April 2015 and May 2016.

Fu was fined $180,000, Che was fined $202,000, and Jiaxin Finance Ltd, of which Fu is the sole director and shareholder, was fined $2.55m.

The pair sought leave to appeal in New Zealand’s highest court which dismissed the application.

The pair failed to have their convictions and fines quashed at the Court of Appeal also.

The Court of Appeal found Che’s decade-long business relationship with Gong underpinned the illegal transactions.

Gong was ordered to forfeit more than $70m for his part in operating a massive pyramid scheme.

David White/Stuff Jiaxin Finance was fined nearly $3 million.

Part of their application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court included challenging the factual findings of their due diligence requirement in relation to Gong as Jiaxin’s customer.

“The Court of Appeal rejected the factual arguments for the applicants, most relevantly upholding the finding of the High Court that Mr Gong was Jiaxin’s customer to the knowledge of both Mr Fu and Ms Che.

“The Court of Appeal also discussed factors supporting the conclusion that Ms Che operated as an agent of Jiaxin and was not working at arms’ length from the company.”

David White/Stuff Jiaxin Finance director Michael Fu, also known as Qiang Fu, pictured in 2018.

The Supreme Court decision said there was no question of general or public importance arising from this and there had not been a miscarriage in the Court of Appeal’s assessment of the facts.

The charges the pair and the company were found guilty of included failing to conduct customer due diligence, failing to keep adequate records relating to a suspicious transaction, and failing to report a suspicious transaction.

In addition, Che was found guilty of structuring a transaction to avoid the application of one or more anti-money laundering requirements.