Four arrested after alleged robbery and kidnapping in Te Kūiti

The arrests of four people are linked to Operation Cobalt, designed to disrupt Waikato gang activity, police say.

Four men have been arrested in relation to an aggravated robbery and kidnapping in Te Kūiti last month, police say.

It comes as enforcement action continues as part of Operation Cobalt to disrupt alleged gang activity across Waikato.

While police were investigating the 15 October incident, they located two firearms, imitation firearms, weapons, methamphetamine and cannabis, a statement on Friday said.

The four men taken into custody have been charged with a range of offences including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, robbery and participating in an organised criminal group.

Two men, aged 28 and 22 are next due to appear in the Te Kūiti District Court on the 17 and 21 November, respectively.

One 25-year-old man will appear on 8 December and another 25-year-old man was scheduled to appear Friday 4 November.

Operation Cobalt targets unlawful behaviour and intimidation that threatens the community’s sense of being and feeling safe, a statement said.

“This police activity should send a clear message to those involved in this unlawful behaviour that it will not be tolerated by police or the community.

“Police want to remind people that we rely on the public to help stamp out this offending, by supplying information to us to help form a picture of what’s happening in our communities.”

Information can be passed to police via 105 by phone on online, or alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-nz.org.