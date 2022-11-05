Man shot in South Auckland home taken to hospital with serious injuries

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Police are searching for a shooter after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting at a South Auckland house.

The man was shot at a residential property in Gibbons Road, Weymouth on Friday night, a police spokesperson said.

St John was called to the property at 10.07pm where they found the victim with serious injuries and took the man to Middlemore Hospital.

St John responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle, a spokesperson said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and locate the person/s responsible,” the police spokesperson said.