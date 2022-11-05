Four injured, security guards assaulted in West Auckland bar brawl

Police said one of the group who allegedly assaulted security staff had been removed from the bar earlier in the evening.

A brawl between security and a group of people at a popular West Auckland bar has seen four injured, with one taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to Hangar Bar in Henderson just after midnight after a group of people arrived and assaulted security staff.

“One of those involved had allegedly been removed from the bar earlier in the evening,” a police spokesperson said.

One person suffered serious injuries and another had moderate injuries. Both were taken to hospital.

Two others suffered minor injuries, police said.

St John responded with two ambulances and one manager unit.

The police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

Hangar Bar has been approached for comment.