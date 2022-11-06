One night in Hawke's Bay: 13 cars impounded, officer hit by firework, police car struck

Police impounded 13 cars at a boyracer meeting in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday night. (File photo)

It was a busy spell for Police in Hawke’s Bay overnight, with a fleeing car smashing into a police car, 13 street racers’ cars impounded, and an officer getting hit with fireworks.

Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested in Napier in the early hours of Sunday after their car failed to stop for police on State Highway 2 near Hawke’s Bay Airport about 1am.

A short time later it struck a police car as its driver attempted to evade staff. There were no injuries and no serious damage.

Supplied/Supplied Police used road spikes to stop a fleeing car in Napier. (File photo)

The vehicle was sighted again about an hour later in the area of Westshore. It was spiked, and the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The pair were arrested and are due to appear in Napier District Court this week on charges including failing to stop and reckless driving.

Police were also monitoring a street racing meet-up, at which 13 cars were impounded.

The group was also letting off fireworks, one of which struck an officer, who sustained minor injuries.

“The kind of behaviour exhibited put not only the drivers and their passengers but police staff and bystanders at risk,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Police will be working to identify those responsible for anti-social driving behaviour and other offending in Hawke’s Bay overnight, and additional arrests and impounds are anticipated,” she said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who had video footage of vehicles being driven dangerously, or who can help with information.

You can call 105 or make a report online.