Police seek information following stabbing in Whanganui

Police are seeking witnesses on the stabbing of a 35-year-old man in Whanganui.

Police are investigating after a man arrived at Whanganui Hospital with a serious stab wound.

A police statement released on Monday said early inquiries had established an incident took place in the top car park at Castle Cliff Beach around 1am on Sunday.

A 35-year-old man had been stabbed and remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police were seeking any witnesses to the incident, which was believed to have involved a large group of people.

READ MORE:

* Police appeal for information following aggravated robbery

* Police seek woman in relation to Karori homicide

* Man appears in court on attempted murder charge



Anyone who was in the area or had any information was asked to contact the Whanganui Police Station.

Alternatively, contact police on 105 quoting file number 221106/2277.

Information can also be provided anonymously on 0800 555 111.