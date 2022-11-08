Killer Beez shootings left Ōtara residents feeling 'extreme terror'

A number of houses were shot at in November 2020.

People living in houses in Ōtara which were shot at amid escalating gang tensions in south Auckland felt extreme terror with some of them leaving the neighbourhood.

Killer Beez gang member Paul Cassidy appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to four years and three months by Justice Pheroze Jagose after admitting a number of charges, including shooting at houses in Ōtara in November 2020.

He further admitted taking part in an organised criminal group and aggravated burglary.

The tit-for-tat shootings began in November 2020 after Michael Crawford had his patch and motorbike taken by members of the Tribesmen gang.

READ MORE:

* Killer Beez associate avoids jail in effort to 'break the cycle' after Ōtara shootings

* Killer Beez associate admits firing at Auckland homes in tit-for-tat shootings

* Killer Beez member admits firing at Auckland houses in tit-for-tat shootings

* Stolen gang patch sparked Ōtara shootings between Killer Beez and Tribesmen



SUPPLIED Michael Crawford’s gang patch was stolen which sparked the shootings. (File photo)

Four of the incidents involved drive-by shootings, while a fifth involved an armed home invasion of addresses associated with the Tribesmen.

On Tuesday, Justice Jagose said Cassidy drove one of the cars involved with the shootings and was part of the armed robbery.

Cassidy was also part of a group chat involved in planning the shootings.

The court heard Cassidy was trying to distance himself from the gang and was remorseful of his actions.

Gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert found Cassidy’s neglected and abusive childhood led to him becoming involved with the gang.

Cassidy’s background disadvantage was obvious, Justice Jagose said.

Justice Jagose said those living in the houses with bullet damage felt “extreme terror” for themselves, children and grandchildren.

STUFF Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will expand police search and seizure powers following gang shootings.

“Your offending had continuing impact on their feelings of safety and confidence in their neighbourhood, pushing some to relocate.”

At Crawford’s sentencing, Justice Grant Powell said it was good luck no one was injured or killed, given the guns involved.

“A group of people, led by Mr Crawford, considered they were entitled to storm through communities in Ōtara, shooting wildly and recklessly as if they owned the place,” Justice Powell said.

He described an atmosphere of fear in south Auckland and a “reign of terror” between the Killer Beez and Tribesmen.