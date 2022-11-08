Six arrests after police operations in Palmerston North, Auckland

Police investigate a property on Roxburgh Cres as part of a pre-planned operation.

The public are being asked to stay clear of a neighbourhood in Palmerston North as police carry out a search warrant.

Police conducted a raid on a storage warehouse on Roxburgh Crescent on Tuesday morning, and were equipped with hazardous substances protection gear.

A police spokesperson said it was part of a planned operation, which included search warrants at a number of properties in Auckland and Palmerston North.

Four men – aged 32, 36, 45 and 55 – and two women – aged 31 and 32 – were arrested and due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on drug-related charges on Wednesday.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Police have asked the public to avoid the southern end of Ruahine St in Palmerston North due to an ongoing operation.

The searches were ongoing and followed an investigation into the sale and manufacture of methamphetamine.

Nearby residents of Roxburgh Cres were told there was no risk to the public, but were asked to stay indoors until the operation concluded.

Police also spoke with nearby Winchester School, which went into lockdown for five to 10 minutes about 8.25am.

Principal Nic Mason said police spoke with staff and informed them it was safe to continue as normal.

A resident living adjacent to the warehouse, who declined to be named, said police told him to stay indoors.

“They came asking for a bucket and hose to borrow from us. They said it was for pepper spray, so they must’ve used it on whoever they were after.”

An employee at Wilson Cen Acupuncture nearby said he did not see much of the incident but did witness two men in handcuffs being escorted off the scene by police.

More to come.