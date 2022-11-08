Dilworth's former assistant principal will spend at least another year in prison

Dilworth School's former assistant principal, Ian Robert Wilson, at the Auckland District Court where he was jailed for sexually abusing boys in his care.

Dilworth’s former assistant principal has been declined parole for a second time because he remains an untreated sex offender and does not have a suitable address.

Ian Robert Wilson was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison in March 2021 after admitting charges relating to the sexual abuse of five boys in his care.

He appeared before the Parole Board for the second time on Tuesday where a panel led by Judge Eddie Paul declined his parole.

Judge Paul said Wilson will be seen again in 12 months' time.

Judge Paul said Wilson had begun one-on-one counselling but so far he had only three of the 15 sessions.

When asked where he would live after being released, Wilson said he may need to live in a half-way-house.

Stuff understands Wilson owns a house in Auckland, but it is about 300m from a primary school.

Supplied Dilworth survivor Neil Harding urged the Parole Board to keep Wilson behind bars for the sake of the community.

One of Wilson’s survivors, Neil Harding, is leading a class action against Dilworth School at the Human Rights Commission.

He delivered a powerful victim impact statement at Wilson’s sentencing in 2021 and addressed the Parole Board in a private hearing on Tuesday morning. In his statement, shared with Stuff, Harding asked the board to keep Wilson in prison.

He said the devastation caused by Wilson and his former colleagues had taken a toll with 15 former students taking their own lives.

Harding said he was sure Wilson had been a model inmate, but he urged the board to exercise caution.

“He always knew how to work the system, and fortunately for everyone, there are no little boys in prison to test this.”

At Wilson’s first Parole Board hearing in June, Wilson faced a barrage of questions about whether further survivors of his sexual offending might come forward.

There was a long pause and an exhale of breath before Wilson answered. “Well, not that I’m aware of.”

Parole Board member Alan Hackney pointed out that when Wilson was convicted of his first offence in 1997, he did not put his hand up to any other offending.

David White/Stuff Ian Robert Wilson appears at the Auckland District Court where he admitted charges related to historical child sex offending.

Wilson responded: “It wasn’t raised by the police at the time and, no, I didn’t.”

Hackney didn’t leave it there, though: “They couldn’t raise something they didn’t know, but you did know. Was that an extremely frightening time for you because you thought all of these other victims might pop out of the woodwork?”

Wilson said: “I didn’t consider that at the time.”

In declining Wilson’s bid for parole, the board acknowledged Wilson had been assessed as at low risk of reoffending, but the harm from any reoffending would be “enormous”.

Wilson started at Dilworth in 1975. He was involved in the Scout group, was a housemaster and taught history and te reo Māori.

In 1988, he was promoted to assistant senior school principal, a role he kept until being charged with sexual offending against a boy in 1996.

Shortly before leaving Dilworth, Wilson was given a glowing reference by then principal Dr Murray Wilton.

He was fined, but was granted name suppression and went on to teach for almost 20 years at the Manukau Institute of Technology before being charged with further offending.