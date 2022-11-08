Watch: Moment gang member fires shot at rival in luxury Auckland hotel

The shooting at Sofitel in Auckland was captured on CCTV and shows a Mongols member and hotel employee quickly running for cover. (This video has no sound)

A Mongols/Comancheros associate and Sofitel staff member quickly run for cover as shots are fired at them in a hotel lobby, a jury has been shown.

Five men are on trial in the High Court at Auckland over the shooting at the Sofitel in April 2021, which the Crown say was the culmination of a series of tit-for-tat shootings between members of the Head Hunters and Mongols gangs.

Tyran Panapa​, Marcus Nielsen​, Paraire Pakiea​, Fred Tanuvasa​ and a man with name suppression are all jointly charged with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They have pleaded not guilty.

On Tuesday, jurors were taken through numerous CCTV angles and footage from the day of the shooting inside the luxury hotel.

The footage captured Panapa, Hone Reihana and the man with name suppression exiting a lift just before 9am on April 15, 2021.

Reihana has admitted firing the gun and is set to be sentenced at a later date.

NZ POLICE/Supplied A gang associate and Sofitel hotel worker flee after a bullet is fired in their direction.

Panapa walks ahead while the Mongols/Comancheros associate is sitting in the hotel lobby speaking with a staff member.

Reihana and the man with name suppression then walk past the lobby, but Reihana then turns around and fires two shots towards the two men.

A puff can be seen which appears to be plaster from the wall, Detective Constable Hannah Bayliffe said.

A lamp falls over, as does the chair the Mongols/Comancheros associate as he and the staff member flee out of the shot.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The five defendants are all jointly charged.

A woman who is walking past the lobby also runs out of the camera frame.

Reihana, Panapa and the man with name suppression flee in a black ute that’s waiting outside the hotel for them.

Panapa and the man with name suppression are then seen walking into a Lacoste clothing shop and buying new clothes before again been seen on electric scooters.

Panapa returns to Sofitel at about 10.06am and is arrested by police.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Head Hunter Hone Reihana fires a pistol in the direction of a rival gang member at Sofitel.

The Crown’s case is that all five defendants played a part in the shooting and there was an agreement between them all.

There had been a plan after tit-for-tat shootings between the Mongols and Head Hunters in the days leading up to the Sofitel incident, prosecutor Sam Teppett previously told the jury.

“What was happening was a rally of gang violence, each gang using firearms back and forth,” Teppet said.

Defence lawyers told the jury their clients weren’t on trial for being members of the Head Hunters.

The issue the jury needed to decide was whether there was a preconceived plan or if Reihana acted impulsively and independently.

“Simply being there is not a crime,” James Olsen submitted.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.