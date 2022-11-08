Police dive squad joins search for body of suspected murder victim Anaru Moana

Members of the police dive squad search for the body of Anaru Moana at Waihao Box in Morven, South Canterbury, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Police have released a photo of a burnt out car connected to the suspected murder of a father of two who vanished nearly a year ago.

Anaru Moana, 37, was last seen at his mother’s home in Waimate, South Canterbury, about 6.30am on December 20, several hours after she died of cancer in a hospice. His phone and bank cards have not been used since.

Police believe Moana was murdered, but won’t say why.

On Tuesday, police released a photograph of a silver Subaru found burnt out on State Highway 1 two days after Moana was last seen. The bonnet remains missing.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said the investigation was now focused on an area known as the Waihao Box, in South Canterbury.

The police national dive squad began searching waterways in the Waitaki area, close to where a silver Subaru was found burnt out two days after Moana’s disappearance.

Police earlier confirmed the Subaru was a vehicle of interest and had traced the movements of those linked to it between the time Moana went missing and when the vehicle was disposed of.

Police/Supplied The silver Subaru that was found burnt out in the Waitaki area two days after Moana's disappearance on December 20, 2021.

Syme said the Waihao River was an ongoing area of interest.

The Subaru was set alight there, along State Highway 1, early on December 22. The vehicle was recovered at the time, but the bonnet remains missing.

“Over the coming days police divers will search waterways close to where the vehicle was burnt out and also deep water areas on the Waitaki River close to State Highway 1,” he said in a statement.

SUPPLIED Moana, 37, hasn’t been seen since December 20, 2021, the day his mother died. He was last seen in Waimate.

“Police remain committed to holding to account the person or persons responsible for Anaru’s death. We are also working hard to locate his body so we can return him to his whānau.”

Stuff understands police have been scrutinising the movements of two Tribesmen gang-linked men, who they suspect were in a silver BMW spotted driving away from the fire scene about the same time.

Syme earlier said investigators had made “good progress ... in identifying those responsible for Anaru’s death”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police divers search for the body of Anaru Moana, who has been missing for nearly a year.

Stuff understands that police believe Moana was killed, and his body disposed of before the Subaru was set on fire.

In September, a team of specialist searchers searched near an irrigation pond at Blacks Point, where they had hoped to find Moana’s body.

At the time, Syme said police were “following positive lines of enquiry into the movements of persons of interest”.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Police investigating Moana’s suspected murder have appealed for sightings of a silver Subaru (left) and a silver BMW (right). These images were captured by security cameras in Oamaru.

Stuff previously reported that Moana’s disappearance could be linked to an incident in Oamaru where he allegedly stole methamphetamine and cash worth tens of thousands of dollars from a Tribesmen gang-linked car parked outside The Warehouse in September.

Police have also searched the SH1 layby, a property in Point Bush Rd, on the outskirts of Waimate, and Kelceys Bush, a 117-hectare chunk of conservation land, 7.5km northwest of the town.

Friends and family of Moana contacted by Stuff have declined to comment.

Anyone with information about Anaru Moana’s disappearance is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 211223/0992. Alternatively, people can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.