Teen seriously injured in hit-and-run in south Auckland

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car on Cobham Crescent.

A 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run in south Auckland's Ōtara.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding the car and driver involved following the incident, which happened at 11.12pm on Cobham Crescent on Tuesday.

The girl was leaving her house that evening when she was hit by the car.

The driver left the scene without checking on her, police said, and she required hospital care for serious injuries.

The car is described as a grey hatchback and police want to hear from anyone who has information which could help find the driver.

An Ōtara resident said they saw a girl sitting on the road, after she was hit by a car, just by Otamariki Park on Corbham Crescent.

“We didn’t see what happened but the cops and ambulance came right after. She was sitting on the road, she looked hurt and some people were around her trying to help her,” the resident said.

Another resident said she heard a car driving away quickly but didn’t know what had happened until she heard people screaming outside.

“It was busy at the park last night. I was just about to go to bed and then I heard the car – I assumed it was the vehicle involved.

“I could hear screaming, so I ran outside because I knew something serious had happened. A young girl was sitting on the road and there were people around her.”

Torika Tokalau/Stuff Residents have said the incident happened next to Otamariki Park on the street.

If you can help, get in touch with police by calling 105 and quoting event number P052537740.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.