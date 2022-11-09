Woman arrested in police operation denies involvement in meth dealing

Six people were arrested after police carried out a range of searches across Palmerston North, including of this Roxburgh Cres property.

A woman arrested on Tuesday for alleged involvement in methamphetamine dealing needed barely a day to formally plead not guilty.

She and four other people appeared in the Palmerston North District Court, where they were all granted name suppression, on Wednesday.

They face various charges relating to meth dealing after police searched various properties in Auckland and Palmerston North on Tuesday.

One search, of a storage warehouse on Roxburgh Cres​, involved police equipped with hazardous substances protection equipment.

Police on Tuesday said six people had been arrested, but only five were in court on Wednesday.

Stuff has asked police about the status of the sixth arrested person.

An appearance soon after arrest, known colloquially as the arrests list, usually only hears applications for bail and name suppression, with defendants usually taking more time to consider their position before pleading.

But defence lawyer Mark Ryan​ said the woman had time to take instructions, was pleading not guilty and wanted a jury trial.

She was organising a bail application, which would be heard on Thursday.

Only one of the other four defendants, a man charged with manufacturing meth, applied for bail on Wednesday.

Various details of the case were canvassed, but cannot be reported for legal reasons.

Judge David Smith​ declined the bail application and remanded all five defendants in custody.

They will all be back in court in December for name suppression hearings and, if needed, to plead to the charges.