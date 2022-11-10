'Coward punch' attacker denied discharge without conviction by judge

A man with a traumatic brain injury was assaulted and hit in the head without warning on his first night out after suffering the injury three years ago.

The man who attacked him was denied a discharge without conviction in the Nelson District Court on Wednesday with a judge saying the seriousness of the crime outweighed the consequences.

Sahn Ilton-Eggers, 19, appeared before Judge Joanne Rielly after pleading guilty to one charge of assault.

Ilton-Eggers applied for a discharge without conviction, with his lawyer Kyle Simonsen saying the charge would seriously affect his career, plus his ability to move to Australia for work.

READ MORE:

* Stuff photographer scoops New Zealand Geographic Photographer of the Year award

* Man with brain injury hit in the head by coward punch at party

* Boxing coach sentenced for assault on staff at cocktail bar

* Man denied discharge after crashing into woman on moped



The court heard in April last year, Ilton-Eggers attacked the victim at a party in Richmond, approaching him from behind and hitting him to the side of the head without warning.

The victim had suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2019, and had gone through months of rehabilitation, including learning to walk again.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Judge Rielly says the seriousness of Ilton-Eggers’s behaviour outweighs the consequences of a conviction.

Despite the victim telling him he had a brain injury, Ilton-Eggers continued hitting him, and then told him to leave the premises. A video of the attack was subsequently posted online.

The victim was left “dazed and confused” after the attack. It had been the first night since his brain injury occurred the victim had gone out, and he had been looking forward to it, his mother said in her victim impact statement.

Since the attack the victim’s confidence had been badly affected, and he had become a recluse again. His mother was concerned about the ongoing emotional impact of the attack on her son.

In his victim impact statement, the victim said he found what had happened “mentally distressing.” He now felt like people were after him, and said he would keep to himself from now on.

Simonsen stressed the attack was not premeditated and had been a spur of the moment incident.

Judge Rielly said she had watched the video of the attack that had been posted online afterwards. She mentioned how hard the punches were to the victim's face and body, and how he had no time to prepare.

While Ilton-Eggers’s conviction of assault could potentially affect his future employment possibilities, it would not in his current line of work.

She was not satisfied the consequences of the conviction outweighed the seriousness of Ilton-Eggers’s behaviour and denied him a discharge without conviction.

However, Judge Rielly said she considered Ilton-Eggers sufficiently rehabilitated. No other punishment would be ordered aside from Ilton-Eggers ordered to pay $750 to the victim.