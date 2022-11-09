Arrest after man allegedly shot in the shoulder by neighbour

The incident happened at a house on Judd Cres about 9pm on Saturday, police said at the time. (File photo)

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court facing charges in relation to a firearms incident in Naenae on Saturday.

Fighting was heard before a man was shot in the shoulder in the Lower Hutt suburb. The incident happened at a house on Judd Cres about 9pm on Saturday, police said at the time.

Police alleged the man, in his 30s, was shot by a neighbour. He was taken to Wellington Hospital in a stable condition.

In a statement on Wednesday, police wanted to thank members of the Naenae community whose assistance helped ensure the matter was “resolved quickly ... [and] the offender is held to account for his actions”.

“Hutt Valley police take any incident involving community safety very seriously and we wish to reassure the public that this appears to have been an isolated incident.”