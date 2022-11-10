Former reality TV star charged over alleged hit-and-run of police officer

A car could be seen crashed on the motorway near Khyber Pass Rd following the police chase on Wednesday night.

A former reality TV star is the man charged over an alleged hit-and-run that left a police officer in critical condition.

The 37-year-old is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle following an incident on Wednesday night.

The man was unable to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday as he was being treated for severe addiction in hospital.

However, his case was heard before Judge Janey Louise Forrest.

The man was given interim name suppression and remanded without plea until his next court appearance later in November.

The officer was injured about 8pm on Wednesday after being hit by an allegedly stolen car in south Auckland.

The officer’s name is also suppressed.

Police had first begun to track the car about 7.20pm, and they were laying road spikes when the officer was hit.

The vehicle didn’t stop, police said, and a raft of patrol cars as well as the police helicopter gave chase.

The car was found a short time later on Grafton Rd and the alleged offender was located on Khyber Pass Rd just after 9pm.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said on Wednesday the officer was in hospital in a serious condition.

On Thursday morning, the officer was described as being in a critical but stable condition.

Ainslie Mclean/Supplied The car had a shattered windscreen.

“This is a traumatic incident for those involved and I want to acknowledge the support offered by the officer’s colleagues and members of the public,” Rogers said.

An investigation was ongoing, she said.

A pedestrian who was walking northbound on Khyber Pass Rd at about 8.30pm saw the drama unfold.

Tusca Howes said they saw an SUV speed past with a broken windscreen “as if they had hit something, possibly someone” with five police cars following at “high speed”.

Another passerby said they spotted police searching the bush area between the motorway and a block of buildings on Khyber Pass Rd.

A Stuff reporter in the area said there was a huge traffic build-up, with cars at a standstill heading north.

There were people sitting on the banks of the motorway and peering off the overpass bridges, they said.

According to the Waka Kotahi NZTA traffic map, the queue stretched from Spaghetti Junction to Greenlane in the northbound lanes around the time of the incident.