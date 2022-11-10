Lawyer spoke to man in cells who robbed someone he knew, guilty of misconduct

The lawyer has been found guilty of personal misconduct.

An Auckland lawyer who gained access to custodial cells to speak to an offender who had robbed someone he knew has been found guilty of personal misconduct.

Earlier this year, Justin Harder faced the Lawyers Disciplinary Tribunal for alleged misconduct and breaching the rules of conduct and client care for lawyers.

The majority of the tribunal found him guilty of personal misconduct, with tribunal chair Dale Clarkson saying his actions did not meet the threshold for personal misconduct.

The other four members – Paul Heath, KC; Susan Hughes, KC; Professor Dugald Scott; and Susanna Stuart – found Harder’s deliberate decision to abuse his privilege as a lawyer, for his personal benefit, was a “serious departure” from the standards expected by lawyers.

“This was a clear misuse of privilege and power,” the judgment said.

Harder accepted his conduct was unacceptable and regrettable, but argued it was in his personal capacity and accepts the alternative charge of unsatisfactory conduct.

“While it is clear that Mr Harder was under enormous pressure at the time he made this error in judgment, four out of the five members of the tribunal consider his conduct to be so reprehensible as to reach a threshold that, at that point in time, he was not fit to practise as a lawyer,” the judgment said.

Clarkson assessed Harder’s poor judgment lasted for about 15 minutes.

Clarkson, having regards to the significant pressures on him that day, did not find him to be unfit to be a lawyer.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Justin Harder gained access to the cells at the Auckland District Court to speak to a man.

However, the four other members did.

The other four members said trust is an important element in the relationships between lawyers and custodial officers and Harder’s actions had potential to undermine that trust significantly and on a broader scale than just affecting him.

Back in January 2021, Harder went to the Auckland District Court after someone he knew was seriously assaulted in a home invasion.

Harder sat in the public gallery while a bail hearing was held for a man charged with aggravated robbery.

Harder told the tribunal he wanted to get a flavour of the person, who they were and what type of risk would be posed if they were granted bail.

He wanted to see if they were a terrifying gang member, he said.

During the hearing, Harder formed the view the man was likely to co-operate and plead guilty.

Afterward, he walked down to the custodial unit and gained entry after asking to speak with the offender through the intercom.

At no point did he identify himself as a lawyer, but told the offender he was connected to the person who was robbed.

Harder asked the man if he was part of a gang. He wasn’t, but the two co-offenders were.

The pair spoke about how co-operating might help the offender in the long run. The offender asked Harder to tell the person he’d robbed he was sorry.

At some point, Harder said, it dawned on him it was inappropriate to be in the cells speaking with the man.

“I shouldn’t have involved myself... but by and large I felt really uncomfortable there… I shouldn’t have been in the cells.”

Harder said it was a “very spontaneous act”.

The lawyer said he did not intend to intimidate or threaten the man.

A penalty hearing will be heard at a later date.