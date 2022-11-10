Offender's claimed desire to change plays on judge's mind

Jason Moore was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court for a range of crimes committed in a 17-month spree.

A man who went on a 17-month spree of driving and property offending says his longest ever stint in custody has convinced him of the need to change.

But a judge says he is highly sceptical, given the same comments were all made two years ago.

Jason Moore was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to 12 months’ home detention for a swathe of crimes committed between December 2020 and April 2021.

Judge Jonathan Krebs said it was “hard to know where to begin” with the list, which included unlawfully taking vehicles, stealing a $3000 electric scooter and $3500 worth of tools from Kiwirail, careless driving and receiving stolen property.

He did have a stint crime-free, albeit while on a 24-hour curfew, but breached his bail to offend when his curfew was reduced.

Defence lawyer Paul Murray said Moore would usually get prison time, but home detention was appropriate so Moore could care for his ill father.

He was his father’s primary caregiver, driving him to medical appointments as far away as Wellington, so the past seven months in custody had been especially difficult.

Moore had a clear methamphetamine addiction, which he wanted to treat, Murray said.

But the judge said Moore had said all the same things before being sentenced to home detention in 2020, yet went on to offend again.

Moore told the court he knew he had said he was willing to change in the past, but seven months in custody had a massive impact.

“Seeing how much [my father] has deteriorated, I just want to cry seeing him.

“I want to show you guys and most importantly I want to show him I can be a better person.”

The judge said Moore started using drugs aged 14 after a childhood of violence and anti-social behaviour.

But Moore had managed at least a five-year stint sober, holding down a job at the time.

Home detention was imposed – “sceptical though I am of your protestations to reform” – so Moore could care for his father and get treatment in the community, the judge said.

But the sentence came with a warning – the sentencing notes would be typed up and available for future judges if Moore appeared in court again.

“If by any chance – and I hope this is not the case – you offend again in the future, the sentencing judge will see the chance I am giving you and I suspect that will be reflected in the future.”