Off-duty cop who destroyed his own blood samples sentenced to home detention

Bo Wang was sentenced at the Waitākere District Court in West Auckland on Friday.

An off-duty police officer who stole his own blood samples and poured them down his toilet has been sentenced to eight months’ home detention.

Auckland Constable Bo Wang previously admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by destroying his own evidential blood samples, driving while forbidden and burglary.

He has since resigned from the police.

Wang, 33, was stopped at an alcohol checkpoint on Quay St in July. He elected to undergo an evidential blood test after a breath test read 501 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath – double the legal limit.

READ MORE:

* Off-duty cop who put on uniform to destroy blood sample can now be named

* Off-duty cop put on uniform, entered police station and destroyed blood sample

* Cop who admits destroying blood samples loses name suppression, still can't be named



The constable was forbidden to drive a car for 12 hours and was driven home by an associate, while the blood test was taken to the Harbour Bridge Patrol Base.

NZTA Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's new campaign targets drivers who have developed a sense of complacency about the risk of impaired driving. (Video first published October 2021)

Wang, who once worked in the police unit targeting drink and drug driving, then drove to the base to retrieve and destroy the sample, to avoid a criminal conviction and keep his job.

Wearing his police uniform, Wang attempted to enter the base. However, his access card had expired, so he drove to a colleague’s house and used theirs.

Once inside the base, Wang went to the secure location where blood samples are stored and recovered his by lifting and manipulating the drop safe, so he could remove the samples from the drop chute.

At his home, Wang poured the two vials of blood down the toilet.

Speaking before Judge Maria Pecotic at the Waitākere District Court on Friday, police prosecutor Matthew Nathan said Wang’s actions could undermine trust and confidence in the police profession.

“It was his experience as a police officer in that very station that allowed him to know where that sample was stored.”

He said Wang’s offending involved “deliberate, repeated decision-making” while under the influence of alcohol.

“The significance of what he was about to embark on should have come home for him.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Bo Wang admitted the charges against him.

Nathan added that it was “extraordinarily selfish” of Wang to potentially implicate his colleague by using his swipe card to access the station.

Wang’s lawyer, Todd Simmonds, said Wang would carry regret from his offending “for the rest of his days”.

“He sincerely apologises to his former police colleagues for what he has done.”

Simmonds said while the abuse of trust was significant and Wang’s actions could not be classed as “spur of the moment”, the offending was not as premeditated compared to the “carefully crafted” offending often seen in court.

He had panicked after failing the breath test and had a “brain explosion”, Simmonds said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Judge Maria Pecotic told Bo Wang he had “a lot of promise”.

“He was clearly not thinking straight.”

Judge Pecotic said obtaining a valid swipe card to access the police base involved planning.

“There was an opportunity for you to stop what you were doing when you could not gain access to the station the first time.”

Pecotic sentenced Wang to eight months’ home detention, which took into consideration his early guilty plea, genuine remorse, cooperation with police and his family circumstances.

Wang, who has a business degree with a major in marketing, had since taken up work in another industry. Pecotic hoped he would be able to work from home.

She wished him well for the future.

“You are a young man still, you have a lot of promise,” she told him.

In a statement, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said the conduct of police officers, regardless of whether they are at work or off duty, was “of utmost important to this organisation”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Superintendent Naila Hassan said Wang’s actions were “absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable”.

“The public rightly holds police in high regard. The choices that Wang made that night have undermined the exemplary work that thousands of police staff carry out every day across the country.”

She said that driving while impaired was one of the leading causes of death and serious injuries on the roads and as a police officer, Wang should have known better.

“The one fortunate thing here is that no harm was brought to members of the public as a result of his actions that night.”

“His behaviour and actions are absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable. All he has achieved is a tarnished career and a criminal record.”

The matter remains under investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.