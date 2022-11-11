'Progress' but long road ahead for man critically injured in brawl outside bar

Wynton King was allegedly assaulted outside The Rockpool Bar in Hereford St, Christchurch on October 23.

A man critically injured in a brawl outside a Christchurch bar is making improvements after suffering a stroke and going through brain and jaw surgery, his family say.

Wynton King was placed in an induced coma in Christchurch Hospital following a brawl involving up to 20 people outside the Rockpool Bar on Hereford St shortly after midnight on October 23.

Since the incident, more than $30,000 has been raised for King’s family through Givealittle. The money would be used for accommodation, travel and food, “while we embark on the unknown with him”, the family said.

An update on the fundraising page, posted on Thursday, said King’s family were in “disbelief” over the community’s support.

“You have all contributed in assisting us to remain at his bedside with no financial burden. Words will never be enough to express our gratitude,” the post said.

“We are more than happy to inform you all that despite the odds against him following brain surgery, a stroke and jaw surgery, Wynton has made improvements.

“We are so proud of Wynton and the progress he has made. The road ahead is long with bumps, twists and turns but without your help we wouldn't be here with him and we thank you.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff The brawl outside Rockpool bar involved up to 20 people. (File photo)

Sister Amber Sowman earlier said King’s life had been “altered beyond repair”.

“We want to make sure we, his immediate family, can be there every step of the way to support him on this journey.”

An 18-year-old man has been charged with having intent to injure King and causing grievous bodily harm to King on October 23.

He is also charged with having intent to injure persons unknown and injuring that person.

He was granted interim name suppression at his first appearance in the Christchurch District Court on October 28.

The teen is next due to appear in court on November 18.

Police wanted to talk to anyone involved in the Rockpool incident. Anyone with information, including videos or photos, was asked to call 105 or go to police.govt.nz/use-105 and use reference 221023/8930.