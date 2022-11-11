Police officer hit by car remains in serious condition after extensive surgery

Police were trying to stop an allegedly stolen vehicle with road spikes near the Manukau police station when the hit-and-run occurred.

The Auckland police officer who was hit by a fleeing car on Wednesday night is now in a serious condition after undergoing extensive surgeries on Thursday.

A 37-year-old former reality TV star appeared in the Manukau District Court on Thursday on three charges relating to the incident, including a charge of grievous bodily harm.

Ainslie Mclean/Supplied Police stopped a car on central Auckland’s Khyber Pass Rd after it fled from Manukau.

The officer, who has name suppression, was left in a critical condition after being struck by a fleeing car while they were setting out road spikes, police said.

On Friday, police said the officer’s condition had improved to serious but stable after going through extensive surgery at Middlemore Hospital on Thursday.

“Our priority is to ensure the member and their family are supported, given the road to recovery now ahead of them,” a spokesperson said.

“Police are also ensuring welfare is available for the officer’s colleagues and our staff across the wider district.”

Ainslie Mclean/Supplied The smashed windscreen of the car was visible at the end of the chase on Wednesday.

A Police Association spokesperson said the association reiterated its calls for remote control spike strips being rolled out to police.

“Another seriously injured officer amplifies the need for urgency,” they said.

Grant Gerken, the association’s vice president, said at the time that the remote control spikes were a “no brainer”.

“Clearly this places our members at an increased risk of being struck by the fleeing driver, particularly if the offender is attempting to drive around the spikes or deliberately targeting the officer.”

He cited the 2008 death of Porirua officer Sergeant Derek Wootten, who was killed by a fleeing Mongrel Mob member who ran him down while the officer laid road spikes in Titahi Bay.

Police began to track the fleeing car on Wednesday at about 7.20pm, and they were laying road spikes when the officer was hit.

The vehicle didn’t stop, police said, and a raft of patrol cars as well as the police helicopter gave chase.

The car was found a short time later on Grafton Rd and the alleged offender was located on Khyber Pass Rd just after 9pm.

The suspect is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The man was unable to appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday as he was being treated for severe addiction in hospital.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance arrived at 8.01pm after receiving the call to Manukau Station Rd at 7.49pm.