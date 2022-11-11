Suitcase murder suspect will be extradited to NZ, Seoul High Court rules

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

A court in Seoul has approved the extradition of a woman believed to be the mother of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in Clendon Park, south Auckland, in August, according to reports.

The 42-year-old was arrested in Ulsan, South Korea after the remains of a boy and a girl were found in suitcases by the winners of a storage unit auction on August 11.

The residents had bought the belongings from an online storage unit auction held by Safe Store Papatoetoe.

AP The person accused of being involved in the suitcase murders has had their extradition to NZ approved.

It was not until they got home with the trailer-load of goods that they discovered the contents.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested over children's bodies in suitcases could fight extradition

* South Korea set to review extradition of suspect in suitcase murder

* Korean extradition trial date set for Auckland suitcase homicide suspect



The bodies, which were discovered on August 11, are now at the centre of a homicide investigation.

Korea’s Yonhap News Agency is reporting that the Seoul High Court made the decision to allow the woman’s extradition on Friday.

David White/Stuff Police set up a cordon on Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park after the discovery of the bodies.

New Zealand sent its formal request to South Korea in mid-October to extradite the 42-year-old woman back to Aotearoa.

South Korean media have reported the woman gave up her South Korean citizenship and only holds New Zealand citizenship.

The children found are believed to be aged between 5 and 10 years old, with police estimating that they died quite some time before being discovered.

The children’s father died from cancer in late 2017, when the children were aged 5 and 8 and police have issued a non-publication order preventing identification of the family.

At the beginning of October, Stuff revealed the suitcases had been moved between units at the storage facility in 2021.