Auckland Prison inmate's three-hour rampage causes 'significant' damage to max security unit

The Human Rights Commission is telling prisons, young people's residences and health and disability units to stop using seclusion and restraint - or at the very least to cut down on the practice (First published June 4, 2021)

A review is under way after an inmate at Auckland Prison went on a three-hour rampage, smashing equipment and causing “significant” damage to the maximum security wing.

The incident unfolded about 2.15pm on October 20, when the prisoner from unit 12 was released from his cell, so he could begin his duties as the cleaner of the wing.

“Seemingly unprovoked, he suddenly started breaking his cleaning equipment and threatened to assault staff. He then began to cause further damage to prison property,” prison director Steve Parr said in a statement.

David White/Stuff Auckland Prison’s maximum security unit has some of the country’s most notorious criminals behind its bars, including double murderer Graeme Burton, the Christchurch mosque terrorist, and serial rapist and murderer Malcolm Rewa. (File photo)

Staff immediately activated an alarm, alerting the on-call manager and Parr to what was unfolding. A negotiation team and an emergency response team were called in. However, attempts to “verbally de-escalate” the prisoner failed, and he continued to threaten and abuse staff and tried to barricade himself using the broken equipment, so at 5.15pm staff stormed the unit to restrain the prisoner.

The inmate was then moved to segregation. Corrections had launched a review and was working to refer the matter to police, Parr said.

The cost of the damage the prisoner caused is not yet known. But Parr said it was “significant”.

“While we take damage to prison property extremely seriously, our top priority is always the safety of our staff ... [W]e were able to put time into getting the right teams ready and preparing a robust response plan, to ensure the highest possible chance of avoiding an assault or injury.”

It is not uncommon for prisoners to damage prison property. In fact, in 2021, the bill for such incidents totalled $4.3 million.

Stuff investigations have also revealed that doors at Auckland Prison’s maximum security unit, which houses some country’s most violent offenders, including double murderer Graeme Burton and Hemi Te Poono​, who has blamed methamphetamine-induced psychosis for his repeated attacks on other inmates and guards, have been frequently broken by prisoners since it was upgraded in 2018.

It is not unusual for inmates at Auckland Prison at Paremoremo to damage property.

A source inside Auckland Prison, located at Paremoremo, on the North Shore, said morale was so low among staff after the October 20 incident and an attack on a worker less than two weeks later that staff in unit 12 had walked off the job in what the source called an informal strike.

“Staff are quite negative. The system is so broken they just don’t care any more.”

Parr denied that staff were on strike but did confirm allegations by the source that on November 1 a prisoner assaulted a staff member while the prisoner was being moved from the yard to his cell.

Staff restrained the prisoner and, as with all incidents where force was used, a formal review was under way, Parr said. Because the review was not yet completed, more information could not be provided.

Between October 20 and November 10, four assaults on staff in unit 12 had been reported. Parr said that figure was “not significantly different from the numbers we typically see”. While he acknowledged all assaults were unacceptable, and Corrections tried to make prisons the safest environment possible, “the reality is the threat of violence is something we cannot eliminate entirely”.

Some of the actions Corrections had taken in the past year to try to make prisons across Aotearoa safer included rolling out body-worn cameras for staff, holding pilots of in-person hostage/suicide refresher training at Auckland Prison and Rimutaka Prison, and appointing 90 post incident response team officers to support staff immediately after an incident, Parr said.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said damage to property by prisoners in 2021 totalled $43 million. The damage to prison property cost $4.3 million.