Police seize $2.5m in assets in operation targeting Palmerston North criminal activity

Police seized multiple firearms after searching properties in Palmerston North and Auckland as part of Operation Cobalt.

Police seized assets worth $2.5 million, including cash and firearms, in a crackdown on criminal activity in Palmerston North.

Eight search warrants on Tuesday in Palmerston North and Auckland ended with six people arrested and charged with serious drug offences.

One of the six has already pleaded not guilty and intends to defend the charges at a jury trial.

In a statement on Monday, police said they seized $2.5m in assets, ranging from $60,000 cash to 9 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of $1.6m.

They also recovered firearms and tools consistent with converting starter pistols into guns.

The searches were done as part of Operation Cobalt, a six-month nationwide crackdown on gangs which began in June.

The operation came at a time of increased tension between gangs, with the arrival of criminals from Australia – deported to Aotearoa under the 501 policy – and subsequent establishment of New Zealand chapters of the Comancheros and Mongols.

Six people were arrested after police carried out a range of searches across Palmerston North, including of this Roxburgh Cres property.

Detective Inspector Paul Baskett​ said the searches and seizures would impact the meth trade in the area.

“Operation Cobalt is continuing to target and disrupt illegal behaviour, such as the operation allegedly being conducted by this group.

"We are pleased to have put these offenders before the courts and to have removed weapons and drugs from the community, and to have taken the profits of crime out of the hands of alleged criminals."

The six arrested people, who have name suppression, are due to appear in court in December.