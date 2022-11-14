Woman arrested in Korea over bodies in suitcases could soon be in NZ, experts say

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

International law experts think the woman arrested in Korea in connection with the remains of two children found in suitcases could be returned to New Zealand quickly.

On Friday, the Seoul High Court ruled the 42-year-old woman could be extradited to New Zealand after the woman agreed in writing, news agency the Associated Press reported.

David White/Stuff Police set up a cordon at a house on Moncrieff Avenue in Clendon Park after the discovery of two children’s bodies in August.

The final step in extradition is now approval for extradition from South Korea’s minister of justice – and experts think that will happen quickly.

The woman was due to face the extradition hearing on Monday in the South Korean capital, but the hearing was expedited after her agreement to return to New Zealand to face prosecution.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested for suitcase murders claimed she'd been stalked in Korea, TV show says

* Suitcases containing children's bodies were moved a year before grim discovery

* 'I didn't do it': Suitcase murders suspect detained in South Korea denies crime



She was arrested in Ulsan, South Korea after the remains of a boy and a girl were found in suitcases by the winners of a storage unit auction in Auckland on August 11.

The residents had bought the belongings from an online storage unit auction held by SafeStore Papatoetoe.

Often an extradition process can take years, with common delays including the subject exhausting every opportunity to appeal while intergovernmental politics can also get in the way.

Neil Boister/Supplied Professor Neil Boister is a Canterbury University law professor who specialises in international criminal law.

International law expert Dr Neil Boister said if the woman had consented to the extradition she was unlikely to appeal and would therefore be back in New Zealand faster.

“It’s really a question of whether there is some unknown [to us] wrinkle to her case that they might consider a reason to delay or say no, but really it doesn’t look that way currently,” Boister said.

The University of Canterbury academic said it was likely the woman didn’t have the money or power in Korea, unlike other previous extraditions of prominent people, to really slow the process down.

Boister said the woman’s handover would most likely happen between the countries at Incheon Airport, where Air NZ flies directly to, to avoid messy transit arrangements.

“Two or perhaps more NZ police members will go and get her from Korea and she will be released into their custody just before boarding the flight once all official requirements are met.”

A woman sits in a car in Ulsan, South Korea after being arrested in connection to the bodies of two children found after being taken out of a storage locker in Auckland.

Boister said there would need to be a Korean-speaking component to NZ’s delegation as the officers would need to identify themselves to their Korean counterparts.

One former Korean ministry of foreign affairs official said the woman could potentially be back in New Zealand in a matter of days.

“These things could happen very quickly in Korea... the Korean government has got its attention elsewhere,” he said.

The former official said the Korean government was consumed by the Itaewon tragedy, where over 150 died in a Halloween crowd crush tragedy.

He also said it made not political sense in Korean domestic politics for the minister to fight the court’s ruling.

“I cannot see a Korean ministry disrespecting the decision of the courts,” he said.

“Politically, it would be a pretty bold statement by a minister and there would need to be something seriously wrong.”

New Zealand police declined to answer questions from Stuff regarding the extradition.