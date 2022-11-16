Driver found guilty of manslaughter after man jumps from van and dies

Kimleang Youn died in hospital in May 2021.

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after a Cambodian national died after jumping from a van in south Auckland, but told the court he would be “strongly appealing”.

Kimleang Youn died from his injuries nearly a month after the incident in Māngere.

Mesi Teo, who represented himself at trial, denied manslaughter and failing to stop to ascertain injury and went to trial at the High Court in Auckland.

But on Wednesday, after about five hours of deliberations, he was found guilty.

Teo said there were a lot of grounds and reasons why Justice Michael Robinson shouldn’t convict him, however the judge convicted Teo on both charges.

“I am strongly going to appeal this to the highest level,” Teo said.

Justice Robinson remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing on December 19.

The Crown’s case at trial was that Youn must have been so frightened that he felt safer to leave a moving vehicle than stay in a van with Teo, fearing violence after Teo began patting him down, looking for methamphetamine.

The Crown said both Youn and Teo had smoked methamphetamine together on the day of the incident.

Youn was seen falling from the car. He suffered severe head injuries and died in hospital.

Police later identified Teo as the driver through a tattoo on his arm.

Teo told the jury in his brief opening statement that the police’s case against him was false and misleading and they had planted evidence.

During the trial, Teo’s friend, Siale Lauaki, said a few days after the incident, he and Teo were driving on the same road.

Lauaki told the court Teo told him Youn had taken off his seatbelt after Teo asked him for more methamphetamine.

NZ Police/Supplied Kimleang Youn died in hospital nearly a month after falling from a car.

“I know you have drugs inside your pockets,” Teo told him, according to Lauaki.

Youn is alleged to have said: “no, it’s finished”.

Teo is then alleged to have patted down Youn’s thigh before Youn opened the door and jumped outside.

”And then [Teo] continued on in his vehicle and at the same time he was worried. He wasn’t so sure what else to do,” Lauaki said.

Teo allegedly told Lauaki he wanted to stop, but there was a car behind him.

“You are the only person I’m telling about this. Don’t you ever tell anyone about this,” Lauaki said Teo told him.