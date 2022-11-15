All prisons short of Corrections officers as jailhouse population climbs

Corrections has been battling to get enough staff to safely run prisons, with Auckland and Manawatū prisons the worst hit.

Leaked figures show all New Zealand prisons are understaffed, with one having just two-thirds of the Corrections officers it needs to run properly.

The situation has left Corrections running prisons well short of capacity at a time the muster is rising, although the national commissioner believes the issue is set to be solved.

Figures provided to Stuff and confirmed by Corrections as true show a shortage of Corrections officers at all prisons as at the beginning of November.

The issue is not new – Stuff has regularly written about the shortage in 2022 – but the leaked figures provide significant detail and context.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Prison inmate's three-hour rampage causes 'significant' damage to max security unit

* Slow progress for national arts in prisons strategy

* Corrections losing staff faster than it can hire them



STUFF Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier said Corrections were “over protective” about letting him into prisons and steps to keep out COVID-19 has been at the expense of some prisoners’ rights. (Video first published in June 2020).

Some prisons are relatively well staffed, with Invercargill Prison the best at 91% staff fulfilment and just seven short.

But the situation is dire at Mt Eden Corrections Facility, which is 34% short of the 438 Corrections officers it needs to run.

Auckland Regional Women’s Corrections Facility is not much better, running 30% short of the 214 staff it needs.

Manawatū Prison, based near Linton Army Camp, is the third-worst, running at 27% short.

The shortage has led to inmates being locked in their cells for up to 22 hours a day, rehabilitation programme access restricted and prisoners shuffled between prisons.

Corrections is also battling to keep staff, with recruitment not keeping up with retention and a projected need for 750 new staff in the next six months will likely fall well short.

Corrections Association of New Zealand has pointed the finger at poor pay and conditions, with pressure on the job market - official unemployment was at an extremely low 3.3% as of August while more people left the country than arrived in the year to September – another complication.

All this comes as the prison population grows.

SUPPLIED The prison muster is growing at a time the Ministry of Justice expected it to be shrinking.

The muster was 7762 remand and sentenced prisoners as of August, but a table leaked to Stuff shows the population hit 8088 in late-October – an increase in contrast to a Ministry of Justice-predicted decrease.

Corrections national commissioner Leigh Marsh​ said a shadow cap – the number of inmates able to be placed in a prison – had been put in place to cope with the shortages.

The caps were lower than the capacity of prisons, with Mt Eden, for example, having a shadow cap of 936 inmates but 1200 cells.

The population was also reduced at Manawatū Prison to adjust to staff shortages there, with inmates going to nearby Whanganui and Rimutaka prisons.

The situation could benefit some inmates, such as those with specific mental health issues who would be better served by Whanganui Prison’s more specialised facilities, Marsh said.

There were three variables to staffing: the muster, the amount of activity in prisons and staff availability.

If the muster grew and staffing was lower, the balance had to be struck by adjusting activity, he said.

Rehabilitation for some may take place, but programmes like release to work may not, depending on the staffing at each site.

“We have to balance out what is most impactful.”

Staff numbers were set to improve thanks to a recruitment drive – arguably the biggest Corrections has done in recent time and includes online and television video advertisements – but it would take five months to take people from recruitment to being on the tools.

Recruitment was difficult during the Covid-19 lockdowns, with south Auckland suburbs – which were in lockdown more often – traditionally providing recruits for Mt Eden and Spring Hill, Marsh said.

“The recruitment just couldn’t happen there, while in other areas we’ve been able to ramp up quite quickly.”

The pandemic had been hard on staff, who often spent up to 12 hours in their usual gear plus protective equipment, all in a prison environment.

Assaults on staff did increase over that time – “it’s a reasonable assumption to say it’s linked to tensions around Covid-19” – but safety improvements had helped, Marsh said.

Marsh was wary of putting too much weight on the Ministry of Justice’s prison population predictions, noting the population increased significantly during times of projected reductions and vice versa.

While the Covid-19 pandemic had messed with regular trends, seasonal ebbs and flows of inmates were starting to return, he said.

There was generally an increase leading into November, before things like compassionate bail applications and Christmas releases saw the population drop over the summer.