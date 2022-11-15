Arrests after daylight jewellery heist which two passersby tried to stop

Ellerslie Jewellers and Engravers in Auckland were the victims of a heist on Monday afternoon.

Four teenagers and a 35-year-old woman have been charged with aggravated robbery following a brazen daytime heist on a jewellery store on Monday.

The group robbed Ellerslie Jewellers & Engravers in central Auckland at about 4.30pm on Monday. Witnesses even tried to stop them, and were injured in the attempt.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said police and the Eagle helicopter responded quickly and caught the group of five in Mt Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Women rush to stop armed men after Auckland store robbery



A 35-year-old woman and two 18-year-old men are due to appear in Auckland District Court today, and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old are due to appear in the Youth Court.

Lesley and Sydney, who Stuff agreed not to fully identify, were part of a group of Good Samaritans who tried to stop thieves escaping from Ellerslie Jewellers & Engravers, around 4.30pm on Monday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ellerslie Jewellers and Engravers in Auckland were victims to a heist on Monday afternoon. Police have cordoned off the shop and are gathering forensic evidence.

“Like hell” they were getting away with it, Lesley said.

On Monday night the two women were now at home icing their bruises. In the process of trying to stop the getaway car, Lesley had her foot run over, and Sydney’s hand was slammed in the door.

Ellerslie Jewellers & Engravers owner John Rennell had stepped out to run an errand just before the robbery took place.

His daughter and staff in the store at the time were “shaken up”, he said.

“My manager pushed my daughter through into the back office.”

Rennell said he was “gutted”. But the support from the community had been “incredible”.