Sofitel shooting: Two men found guilty, three acquitted over daylight shooting

The shooting at Sofitel in Auckland was captured on CCTV and shows a Mongols member and hotel employee quickly running for cover. (This video has no sound)

Two men have been found guilty over a daylight shooting at a luxury Auckland hotel.

Five Head Hunters members and associates have been on trial at the High Court in Auckland over the shooting at the Sofitel in April 2021, which the Crown said was the culmination of a series of tit-for-tat shootings between members of the Head Hunters and Mongols gangs.

Tyran Panapa​​ and the man with name suppression were on Tuesday found guilty of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by a unanimous verdict.

Marcus Nielsen​​, Paraire Pakiea​​, Fred Tanuvasa​​ were found not guilty.

READ MORE:

* Sofitel shooting: Worker ran for cover as gun fired by Head Hunter

* Watch: Moment gang member fires shot at rival in luxury Auckland hotel

* Sofitel shooting: Worker ducked for cover as bullets flew, court hears

* Sofitel shooting: Gang member admits daylight shooting at luxury Auckland hotel



They were all jointly charged as a party, after patched Head Hunter Hone Reihana fired the gun at a Mongols/Comancheros associate in the Sofitel lobby.

Reihana has admitted firing the gun and is set to be sentenced at a later date.

The jury delivered their verdicts on Tuesday after about seven hours of deliberations.

Justice Simon Moore convicted Panapa and the man with name suppression, remanding the pair in custody for sentencing in February.

Before the jury delivered their verdict, Justice Moore asked members of the public to continue to show courtesy, respect and restraint at what was now an emotional part of the trial.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The five men all pleaded not guilty.

The Crown argued there was a plan agreed upon by all five defendants after a series of shootings between the rival gangs.

However, defence lawyers said their clients weren’t on trial for being members of the Head Hunters.

The issue the jury needed to decide on was whether there was a preconceived plan or if Reihana acted impulsively and independently.

The jury watched the incident unfold on CCTV video from the hotel the day before the shooting and the day it happened.

The video captured Panapa, Reihana and the man with name suppression exiting a lift just before 9am on April 15, 2021.

Supplied Hone Reihana fired the gun at a Mongols/Comancheros associate.

On the CCTV, Panapa walked ahead while the Mongols/Comancheros associate sat in the hotel lobby speaking with a staff member.

Reihana and the man with name suppression then walked past the lobby, but Reihana turned around and fired two shots towards the two men.

The Mongols/Comancheros associate and the staff member ran out of the shot.

Reihana, Panapa and the man with name suppression fled in a black ute that was waiting outside the hotel for them with Neilson and Paikea inside.

Panapa and the man with name suppression were then seen walking into a Lacoste clothing shop and buying new clothes.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The shooting happened at about 9am on April 15, 2021.

Panapa returned to Sofitel at 10.06am and was arrested by police.

Sofitel employee Taryn Caulfield​ said she was walking past the luxury hotel’s reception on April 15 when two men turned around in front of her, one of them firing a gun.

Caulfield ran into a conference room and said “there’s a gunman” to colleague Georgina Grey, who then called the police.

The 111 call was played to the jury. On it, Grey and Caulfield relayed what happened and said they were hiding in a sealed room.

Caulfield’s voice could be heard shaking as she described the shooter and other men to the call taker.