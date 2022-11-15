Police investigate aggravated robbery in central Palmerston North

A man was robbed of his possessions by two men in a silver car outside the Conference and Function Centre on Main St.

Police are investigating after the aggravated robbery of a man in central Palmerston North in broad daylight.

A man was robbed of his possessions by two men in a silver car outside the Conference and Function Centre on Main St about 1.30pm on Sunday.

The police only released information about the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

A police statement said it was believed people may have filmed the incident and asked those people or anyone else who saw what happened to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 105 or fill out a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using update my report, referencing the number 221114/6613.

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.