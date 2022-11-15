Person dead, another seriously injured after incident in Auckland's Silverdale

Police are in Mita Rd in the Auckland suburb of Silverdale after a sudden death.

A neighbour saw a woman being taken away in an ambulance after an incident in Auckland.

Police said one person was dead and another was in a serious condition after the incident on the Hibiscus Coast.

Do you know more? Email caroline.williams@stuff.co.nz

A house on Mita Rd in Silverdale was taped off and about six police officers could be seen outside on Tuesday afternoon.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A person has died suddenly at a property in Auckland’s Silverdale.

Police detective inspector Callum McNeill of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch said the death was being treated as unexplained.

The second person had been taken to hospital.

“Police are still in the very early stages of making enquiries as to the circumstances of what has occurred.”

No one else was being sought in relation to the incident, police said.

The property is a recent build as part of the new East Coast Heights subdivision.

Neighbours described the couple living in the property as “quiet and private”.

One neighbour, who did not want to be named, saw the ambulance take a woman away about 11.30am.

Nothing out of the ordinary was heard before emergency services arrived, she said.

“It had been very quiet all day. If the ambulance didn’t arrive I wouldn’t have known anything happened.”