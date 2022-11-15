Auckland german shepherd breeders appeal sentence for neglecting dogs

Top Auckland puppy breeders were found guilty of neglect, after a number of their dogs were found tethered and living in dirty conditions. (First published July 2022)

Two Auckland puppy breeders disqualified from owning animals after being found guilty of neglect say there has been a miscarriage of justice.

Barbara Glover, 84, and her daughter Janine Wallace, 63, were found guilty on 32 of 36 charges.

They included failing to alleviate the pain or distress of an animal and failing to meet animals’ physical, health and behavioural needs.

At sentencing, the duo continued to deny any wrongdoing, claiming it was a conspiracy by the SPCA to take their best breeding stock.

The pair appealed their sentence, which included paying court costs and a nine-year disqualification from owning dogs at the High Court at Auckland in front of Justice Paul Davison on Tuesday. The decision was reserved.

SPCA/Supplied Dogs were found in cages and living in poor conditions when the SPCA visited.

Glover and Wallace were known as top german shepherd breeders and ran Volkerson Kennels, established in 1962.

They were charged after SPCA inspectors, tipped off by a member of the public in 2017, found German Shepherds in cages with their own faeces and puppies living in dirty conditions at their farm in Mangatangi.

Wallace was sentenced to 12 months’ intensive supervision and 300 hours’ community work. Glover was sentenced to nine months’ supervision.

Judge Karen Grau​ also ordered the pair to pay $20,000 each in court costs.

On Tuesday, the pair’s lawyer, Daniel Gardiner, submitted Judge Grau had made an error in assessing the evidence.

Gardiner said the nine-year disqualification was a life sentence for Glover, who was in her 80s.

Judge Grau dismissed Wallace’s evidence completely, Gardiner submitted.

Gardiner took issue with the fact some body-cam videos taken during the investigation wasn’t played at trial. However, prosecutor Luke Radich said that video was available for defence to play.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Barbara Glover and Janine Wallace denied mistreating and neglecting their dogs.

Radich said the videos painted a very negative image of the scene.

The prosecutor said numerous notices were given to the duo before the SPCA seized any dogs.

“They were extremely patient ... limited if any improvements were seen.”

Radich prosecutor said there were still an unknown quantity of dogs on the property.

SPCA/Supplied Puppies at Volkernson Kennels were skidding around in their own faeces when the SPCA arrived.

During the trial, the court heard how three puppies were found tethered with choke chains – which is forbidden under the Animal Welfare Act.

Another two dogs were in a small cage, skidding around in their own faeces and urine.

Another dog was found tethered to a tree, while 6-week old puppies were found in a makeshift pen without water.

Inside another shed, inspectors found 10 puppies living, sleeping and defecating in the same area.

When Wallace gave evidence in her defence, she told the court the dogs were well cared for and had adequate food, water and shelter.