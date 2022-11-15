Horowhenua house shot at overnight, occupants unharmed

A home on Queen St East was shot overnight and police say the motive is unclear.

The occupants of a Horowhenua house have escaped unharmed after several shots were fired at their home overnight, police say.

A police media spokesperson said they were working with the “shaken” residents after a bullet struck their Levin home at 10pm on Monday.

The spokesperson said police were taking the matter seriously, but were unsure what had prompted the shooting.

“Police have carried out a scene examination and are working closely with the occupants.”

A resident on Queen St East, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said they had just gone to bed at 10pm when they heard loud bangs.

“I heard all these shots, not just one, but at least half a dozen to a dozen in quick succession.

“I asked my partner if it was what I thought it was, we looked outside but couldn’t see anything.”

On Tuesday morning they went outside and saw two police officers on the road with a camera, and they were placing cones on the footpath.

“I saw a couple of cops...and they were putting the cones down, like they were marking things. They were at two different properties...one has a broken window, which is getting fixed now.”

They said they approached police and asked if there had been a shooting.

“He didn’t tell me anything but said he might come back and talk to me later.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this event, or saw a suspicious vehicle on Queen Street East about 10pm.

Police were also aware of a separate alleged shooting on Hokio Beach Rd just after midnight on Monday, and were making inquiries.

Stuff understands several shots were also fired during this incident.

Information can be provided to 105, quoting file number 221115/7405, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.