Jonah Lomu's 'niece' caught in prison romance with guard after phone discovered

Selaima Fakaosilea in the High Court at Whangārei, awaiting sentencing on meth importation. (File photo)

All Black legend Jonah Lomu's “niece” has been caught in a romantic relationship with a prison guard as she serves her sentence for the Ninety Mile Beach meth haul.

Selaima​ Fakaosilea​ – a close relative of Jonah Lomu, who called the rugby legend “uncle”​ – was convicted in June 2019 of importing meth and participating in an organised criminal group.

Fakaosilea was arrested for participating in what was, at the time, the country’s largest meth bust, in which 501 kilograms of the class A drug landed at Ninety Mile Beach (Te One-roa-a-Tōhē) in the Far North in June 2016.

Jailed for 12 years and six months in 2019, Fakaosilea got into the tryst while imprisoned at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility in Wiri.

Fakaosilea now faces fresh misconduct charges after prison authorities found a cellphone in her cell.

David White stuff .co.nz A couple convicted over the 90 Mile Beach meth bust have received lengthy jail sentences. (First published in 2019, this video has no sound)

Prison authorities were able to use the cellphone to reveal that Fakaosilea was engaging in a romantic relationship with the guard who had smuggled the items in for her.

Authorities also found a charger and headphones in her belongings.

Police would not comment further on Wednesday on their ongoing investigation into the relationship or Fakaosilea.

Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility prison director Tayla Yandall confirmed prison authorities received information on the relationship and searched a prisoner’s cell on October 12.

NZ Police/Supplied The boat found by police as part of the Ninety Mile Beach mega meth bust. (File photo)

“Staff immediately seized the items and the prisoner was placed on misconduct charges.

“Subsequent to this search, a meeting was scheduled with a staff member to advise them that an employment investigation was being initiated,” she said.

But the guard cut his losses and resigned after the allegations were put to him on October 15.

Yandall said the prison had increased its targeted searches and reinforced to staff that this sort of behaviour would not be tolerated.

“I also arranged a visit from the Corrections integrity team to meet with staff and discuss their role and the support they offer,” Yandall said.

“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour in our prisons and expect a high standard of conduct from all employees.

“The nature of our work means we must act beyond reproach at all times.”

Corrections employed about 10,000 people, who overwhelmingly acted with integrity, honesty and professionalism, Yandall said.

However, the prison operator has had staffing troubles post-Covid.

Stuff revealed on Tuesday that the Auckland women’s prison is running 30% short of the 214 staff it needs.

Six other people pleaded guilty to their roles in the Ninety Mile Beach meth import: Ulakai Fakaosilea, Malachi Tuilotolava, Jeremiah Iusitini, Amoki Fonua, Ka Yip Wan and “Witness X”, who has name suppression.

If sold in 1kg lots, the 501kg of meth imported would have had a street value of between $130 million and $150 million at the time.