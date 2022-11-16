Central Auckland wine store hit by overnight ramraiders

A broken doorframe dangles in the entranceway of a central Auckland wine shop after ramraiders smashed through it in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Glengarry Wines in Jervois Rd, Ponsonby, was struck by a car at about 2.30am on Wednesday, according to police.

A group of people stole a number of items before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was found nearby by police.

Emergency panes have been put up in front of the store, and smashed glass litters the floor and carpet behind two doors barely attached to their hinges.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The front doors of Glengarry in Ponsonby are barely in place after a car rammed into them at about 2.30am.

If you know more, you can use reference number 221116/1347 to speak with police.