Woman booked rental car for methamphetamine run from Auckland to Christchurch

A woman who booked a rental car for her drug-dealing partner has failed in her bid to be discharged without conviction and instead has been sentenced to home detention.

The woman was arrested as part of Operation Cincinatti, which saw police seize kilos of drugs, multiple firearms and more than $10 million in assets.

The drug syndicate was run by the Comancheros and several senior members were arrested.

Elizabeth Bolea​, who is from Australia, has previously admitting participating in an organised criminal group which sought to obtain material benefits from the possession and supply of methamphetamine.

She appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where she was sentenced to four months’ home detention.

NZ Police/Supplied MDMA, cash and firearms were seized by police during Operation Cincinnati.

Justice Neil Campbell refused to discharge Bolea without a conviction.

The court heard Bolea’s upbringing had been marred by domestic violence and she was susceptible to entering manipulative relationships.

Justice Campbell found her partner, Comancheros prospect Rhakim Mataia, was domineering at least at the time of the offending.

Mataia has admitted supplying methamphetamine.

On August 4, 2020, Bolea hired a rental car from Auckland Airport under Mataia’s direction.

The pair collected another co-offender and drove to Christchurch.

Bolea knew there was methamphetamine, which was going to be sold, in the car. Police found at least 500 grams of the drug in the car in a covert search.

In Christchurch, Mataia and the co-offender went to a gang pad to sell the Class A drug.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Justice Neil Campbell found Elizabeth Bolea’s partner was domineering at the time of the offending.

Defence lawyer Andrew Bailey sought for his client to be discharged without conviction, saying Bolea only became involved because of her partner and wasn’t an active member of the group.

Bailey said if a conviction was entered, Bolea would be liable for a deportation notice and she and her daughter could be separated from Rhakim, who was earlier deported from Australia to New Zealand.

He said Bolea had asked what the rental car was for, but had been told to just go ahead and make the booking.

“Clearly she doesn’t know what’s coming.”

Prosecutor Ben Kirkpatrick opposed the application for discharge without conviction, saying Bolea knew there was methamphetamine in the rental vehicle and that her partner would receive material benefits from it.

The potential consequences for a conviction for Bolea were in line with the serious offending, Kirkpatrick said.

Justice Campbell accepted Bolea’s involvement in the operation began and ended with the trip from Auckland to Christchurch.

A conviction would have some effect on Bolea’s job prospects and make her liable for deportation, he said – however, any decision to deport Bolea would be made as a result of her offending, not the conviction.