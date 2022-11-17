Woman 'shocked' to find out she lived in house of suitcase murders suspect

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

A woman who lived in a Papatoetoe house directly after the suspect and family at the centre of an international child murder investigation said she was “shocked” to be told by police of its history.

The suspect, a 42-year-old woman, is set to be extradited back to New Zealand from Korea in the coming month after being arrested in Ulsan in September in connection with the murder of her two children.

The girl and boy's remains were found in suitcases by an unwitting family who won the items in a storage unit auction in August, only opening the cases when they arrived back at their Clendon Park house.

Identifying details about the children, such as the exact location of the Papatoetoe house, can’t be revealed because of a non-publication order issued by the Coroner and supported by police.

The children lived with their parents in the rented Papatoetoe house after moving from a property the mother owned in Massey in 2012.

Stuff revealed in August that the father had died from cancer when the boy and girl were aged 5 and 8, which was while the family was living at the Papatoetoe house, before the mother left for Korea in the first half of 2018.

A new tenant, who Stuff has chosen not to name, moved into the Papatoetoe property in April 2018 with her own family: her husband and a young daughter.

This family lived in the house for four years, only moving out earlier this year, shortly before the bodies were discovered in Clendon Park.

David White/Stuff The children’s bodies were discovered by an unwitting family in Clendon Park after they bought the suitcases at a storage unit auction. (Note: Stuff can’t use a picture of the Papatoetoe house due to a non-publication order)

She said when her family viewed the Papatoetoe property with an agent, the house was empty.

She found out about the previous tenants’ link to the suitcase murders when a police officer called her soon after the grisly discovery in August.

“I was shocked, I was glad I moved from there,” she said.

She said the house was grimy and old, so they cleaned it thoroughly after her family moved in.

AP A woman sits in a car as she leaves Ulsan Jungbu police station in Ulsan, South Korea.

But she and her daughter were constantly sick for the four years that they lived in the house, even requiring hospital care.

The woman also said they heard noises like someone walking around coming from the basement beneath the property.

“We heard the noise at nighttime,” she said.

Barfoot & Thompson, which manages the property, has been contacted by police.

The current tenants of the Papatoetoe house didn’t want to comment when they were visited by Stuff in August and October.

They were briefly interviewed for a Korean TV show, which revealed the suspect had been to a mental hospital in Korea in 2021 and had stopped paying for the storage unit where the bodies were kept.

Korean police said the suspect was using the storage unit as her previous New Zealand address while in Korea.

She is set to return to Auckland within the coming month.