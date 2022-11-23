Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in Christchurch

A woman was stabbed in Christchurch on Wednesday.

A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the Christchurch suburb of Aranui.

Police were alerted to an incident on Breezes Rd at 12.15pm on Wednesday where a woman appeared to have a stab wound, a police spokesperson said.

The woman left with a man “who is believed to be the offender”.

Police later established it was a family harm incident and a man was arrested, the spokesperson said.

There were no details on what he had been charged with, they said.

Stuff understands the alleged stabbing happened near the Department of Corrections probation office. A spokesperson said an “incident occurred offsite” and police were notified.

St John treated one patient with moderate injuries at the scene, a spokesperson said.