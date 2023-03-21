Police close 7km of road in preplanned arrest warrant

Police closed off around seven kilometres of Christchurch Akaroa Road, SH75, after a preplanned warrant. (File photo)

Around seven kilometres of state highway in Banks Peninsula were closed this morning, as police executed an arrest warrant.

Canterbury police said the preplanned warrant was conducted around 6.30am, at an address on SH75 near Little River.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

Around seven kilometres of SH75 was closed from Cooptown to the Hilltop Restaurant on the Christchurch Akaroa Rd Hill.

A 49-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday on charges of threatening to kill and the possession of a firearm or restricted weapon.