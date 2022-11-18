Fire engulfs house in Christchurch port suburb of Lyttelton

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that has engulfed a house in Lyttelton.

Police were called to a house on fire in Ticehurst Rd in the Christchurch port town at 2.24pm on Friday, a police spokesperson said.

They said no one has been injured, and some houses nearby had been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A house has been engulfed in flames in the Christchurch port town of Lyttelton.

Lyttelton restaurant worker Grace Clark said she saw the house near the Bridal Path track “burst into flames”.

“It just got bigger and bigger and bigger. Now it's controlled but there's a lot of smoke.”

Flames could be seen shooting into the air, while a large plume of smoke billowed across the town.

Witness Amanda Gostomski said the flames were very visible “but it looks like it’s died down and is controlled”.

