Wife who left man to die in his own waste fails to overturn conviction

Malia Li was found guilty by a jury of the manslaughter of her husband, Lanitola Epenisa.

The woman who left her disabled husband in his own waste, fused to a chair, has failed to have her manslaughter conviction overturned.

Lanitola Epenisa, also known as Viliami Li, was found dead, fused to a La-Z Boy chair next to a nest of mice and piles of rubbish.

Witnesses described visiting the house and finding Li at home alone, sometimes hungry and lying in his own waste.

Epenisa’s second wife Malia Li was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to five years imprisonment by Justice Edwin Wylie.

Li then appealed her conviction at the Court of Appeal, with Justices David Goddard, Timothy Brewer and Rebecca Edward dismissing the appeal.

At trial, the Crown said pressure sores on Epenisa’s buttocks became so deep they exposed muscle and bone.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Malia Unalotokipea Li has failed to have her conviction overturned.

The sores became infected from his faeces and urine and Epenisa died of blood poisoning on October 2, 2016.

At the Court of Appeal, Li's lawyer Mark Ryan, argued the jury’s verdict was unreasonable and could not be supported by the defence expert medical evidence.

Plastic surgeon Bruce Peat gave evidence the pressure sores became overwhelmingly infected in a short time frame and rapidly caused Epenisa’s death.

This meant there was nothing Li could have done to protect her husband from sepsis and death, he said.

However, the Crown’s case was Li was actively aware of the injuries that her husband was developing and she should have done something to try and prevent his death.

Aaliaah Siosiana/Supplied Lanitola Epenisa’s daughter, Aaliaah Siosiana, still wears the pounamu her father gave her.

Justice Goddard said it was open to the jury to conclude that on the evidence they heard, they were satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the pressure sores developed over a longer period and Li was aware of those sores in time to take action, before they became infected.

“The jury could reasonably have been satisfied to the required standard that Mrs Li was guilty of the charge on which she was convicted,” Justice Goddard said.